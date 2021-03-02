Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 2nd, 2021

Ontario posted less than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Meantime, Canada’s Capital tallied 65 new cases of the virus. Kristy Cameron breaks down the numbers. Plus, we previously spoke to Anthony Di Monte, the head of our city’s vaccine rollout, about vaccination distribution within the homeless community. We received further details about this plan a few hours later from Wendy Muckle, the CEO of Ottawa Inner City Health, in Hour 4.