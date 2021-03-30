Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 30th, 2021

Canada’s Capital recorded 112 new cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day where the number of new cases have topped the century mark. Our positivity rate currently sits at five percent. Is it time to enter the Grey Zone? Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 4. Meantime, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said looser restrictions on the Ottawa side of the river are driving infection rates in Gatineau.