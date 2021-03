Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 9th, 2021

Ontario reported 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Canada’s Capital remains steady with 45 new cases, although the threat of entering the Red Zone is still present. What about the new variants of the virus? Here in Ottawa, no new variant cases were reported on March 9, but we have seen eight cases of B-117 and two cases of B-1351. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 4.