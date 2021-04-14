Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Wed. April 14th, 2021

Ottawa took a step back in the fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday. We saw another day of 300-plus cases, along with three new deaths from the virus. This comes after Tuesday’s case count dipped below 200. Ontario did not fare any better, as the province tallied another 4,156 cases. Kristy Cameron breaks down the numbers in Hour 4. Meantime, after reviewing the evidence, Health Canada has decided it will not restrict the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.