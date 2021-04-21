Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Wed. April 21st, 2021

Pediatricians are sounding the alarm bells about the impact of COVID-19 on our children. They say kids are not doing well since the pandemic began last year. We have the latest in Hour 4. Meantime, we take a snapshot of COVID-19 in our city. Nearly half of Ottawa residents in their sixties have received one dose of the COVID vaccine. We saw 181 new cases of the virus in Canada’s Capital on Wednesday and we have over 3,000 unresolved cases. Kristy Cameron breaks down the numbers.