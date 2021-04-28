Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Wed. April 28th, 2021

Ontario has unveiled its new paid sick leave program. It is retroactive to April 10 and expires September 25. The paid sick days will be administered by the WSIB, costing between $750 million and $1.5 billion. Workers will receive up to $200 per day for 3 days if they need to miss work due to COVID-19. Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton joins the show in Hour 4. We also hear from UNIFOR President Jerry Dias, who says this plan misses the mark. And finally, Ontario Parks vows to crack down on scalpers who are trying to re-sell campsites at steeper prices.