Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 10th, 2021

The vaccination campaign in long-term care homes has been a success in Ontario. Cases are going down and we are seeing fewer deaths. Dr. Paula Rochon joins the show in Hour 4. Meantime, Adriana Porcari says she has been trying to book her 94-year-old grandmother for a COVID vaccine appointment since 7:30 this morning. In case you haven’t heard, anyone over the age of 90 is now eligible to book one in Ottawa.