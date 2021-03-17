Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 17th, 2021

Canada’s Capital recorded another 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. In Ontario, the province tallied another 1,508 cases of the virus. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in the fight against the pandemic. And finally, we share a powerful story you absolutely need to hear. Kaleb Dahlgren, a survivor of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash and a York University student, has published a memoir called ‘Crossroads’. It will be released later this year. He hopes, by doing this, it will help someone who is facing their own obstacles. Kristy Cameron goes 1-on-1 with Kaleb in Hour 4.