Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 31st, 2021

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the current ICU capacities in Ontario have never been higher than they are right now. So far, 421 patients across the province are currently in the ICU, and 32 people were admitted on Tuesday alone. Shedding some additional light on this story is Dr. Michael Warner. Ontario Premier Doug Ford hinted that an announcement would be made on Thursday, as COVID-19 continues to flare up once again. If we get newer restrictions, how far-reaching could they be? It looks like Quebec is wasting little time in Hour 4, as they brought forth new measures of their own.