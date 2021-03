Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 3rd, 2021

The province of Ontario racked up 958 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Ottawa’s number of active cases has dropped below 500. That’s the good news. However, as 46 additional cases are being reported in Canada’s Capital, we are seeing an uptick in the number of hospitalizations. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 4.