"It's not good enough" Dr. Abdu Sharkawy tells Evan Solomon Ontario needs to get vaccines into factories and warehouses for essential workers

"It's not good enough" Dr. Abdu Sharkawy tells Evan Solomon Ontario needs to get vaccines into factories and warehouses for essential workers

"It's not good enough" Dr. Abdu Sharkawy tells Evan Solomon Ontario needs to get vaccines into factories and warehouses for essential workers "It's not good enough" Dr. Abdu Sharkawy tells Evan Solomon Ontario needs to get vaccines into factories and warehouses for essential workers