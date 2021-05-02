LISTEN: "Do something nice for somebody." A Louisiana man's kindness rallies community to help fulfill Kansas kids' Christmas wishes

Leticia Flores-Gonzalez and her 4-year-old daughters Luna and Gianella sent Christmas lists into the sky in December from their home in southwest Kansas. They didn't expect them to go far, but Alvin Bamburg found them all the way in Shreveport, Louisiana, and decided to do something nice, rallying people to help get the girls their wish. Andrew Pinsent has the story.