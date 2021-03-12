Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "AstraZenca put on hold in Denmark after a bad batch?"

No sign Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots: Canadian health authorities, but over 10 European countries have put a 2-week hold on the AstraZeneca vaccine. We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.