iHeartRadio
C
Instagram

Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "California urges to stop 300k vaccines after some fall ill?"

  • image.jpg?t=1620041056&size=Large

    Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "California urges to stop 300k vaccines after some fall ill?"


    How the mRNA technology in COVID-19 vaccines could be used to treat cancer and other diseases. Find out the facts on  Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA   Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA. 

News