Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Don't listen to the doomsayers, vaccines will end the pandemic.?"

Don't listen to the doomsayers, vaccines will end the pandemic. Vaccine hesitantly will only prolong the lockdowns, shutdowns, and transmissions. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin breaks down the facts with the vaccines, restrictions, and more. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.