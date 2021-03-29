Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "How bad is holding back on the second dose?""

Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin talks about the second dose being delayed to up to 4 months. How bad of an idea is this, and is there any data that suggests this is a good way of handing out the vaccines. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.