Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "How hopeful are we that this pandemic is ending?"

How hopeful are we that this pandemic is ending? Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin talks about the shutdown anniversary hitting 1 year, and if we are too hopeful that this will be over soon with the vaccine rollout, spring coming and herd immunity. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.