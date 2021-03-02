Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Is delaying the second vaccine shots a good idea?""

The provincial government is considering extending the time between the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine... by up to four months. Ottawa's vaccination lead Anthony Di Monte says this could be a game-changer. We talk to Dr. Barry Dworkin on if this is a good idea or not, and what are the risks? Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.