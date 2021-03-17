Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Is it time to change the criteria for the red zone?" "

Ottawa is heading back to the red zone. Now with the LTC and most at risk vaccinated why are we heading back into the red zone with this case count. Is it time to change the criteria for the red zone? Find out the facts Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.