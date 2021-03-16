Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Is there anything to worry about with AstraZeneca vaccine?"

Canada will recommend AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for those over 65, is there anything to worry about? We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is keeping a close eye on European reaction to a batch of COVID-19 vaccines linked to possible side effects. He says Health Canada regulators regularly analyze information about vaccines and have guaranteed those approved in Canada are safe for use.