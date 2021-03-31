iHeartRadio
    New study shows Moderna and Pfizer Vaccines Prevent Infection As well As Disease: Key Questions Remain, we find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA   Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA. 

