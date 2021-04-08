Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "No evidence that suggests waiting 4 months will work?"

No evidence suggests the 4-month wait will be beneficial to prolong vaccines? Find out all the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says it's standing by its emergency recommendation to extend the delivery of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines up to four months. NACI vice-chair Dr. Shelley Deeks says the panel's "rapid" response recommendation a month ago was followed by further research on the vaccines