Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Ottawa is at the worst it's ever been?"

Ottawa's associate medical officer of health is warning that the COVID situation in Ottawa is the worst that it's ever been, with essentially all trends pointing in the wrong direction. We talk to Dr. Barry Dworkin on Medical Myth Busting on how we get out of this problem? Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.