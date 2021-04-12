Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "People are behaving probably but less leeway with variants?"

1 In 3 COVID-19 Survivors Have Neurological Or Psychiatric Problems Within 6 Months. Why is this latest lockdown not slowing down the numbers? We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.