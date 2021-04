Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Pfizer says you will need a booster shot every year?" "

Pfizer says a booster shot will be required next year to help your body create antibodies. We find out all the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin.