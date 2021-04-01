Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "The lockdowns in GTA haven't really changed much?"

Ontario expected to announce a month-long provincial shutdown on Thursday, sources say, how have we not found a better way to handle this situation yet? Find out all the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.