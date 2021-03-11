Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "The Province has given family doctors no information about vaccination?"

Family docs still awaiting specifics on their role in COVID-19 vaccinations, yet the province made the announcement causing lots of inquiries to these family doctors. We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin.