Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin " What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine?"

    What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed in Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin.  Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA   Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA. 

