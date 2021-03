Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Why wait to go into the red zone?"

Dr. Tam says Canada-wide drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths starting to level off, so why are we heading into the red-zone again? Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin has all the facts.