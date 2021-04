Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Would you send your kids to school right now?"

Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin talks about the soaring case of the variants, the patios open in the Byward, and if he would send his kids to school with the case numbers at the moment. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.