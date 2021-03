Ontario Parks testing flat fees, forcing many backcountry campers to pay at least three times more for sites

Ontario Parks testing flat fees, forcing many backcountry campers to pay at least three times more for sites

Joining Matt Harris on CFRA Live is best-selling author and canoe enthusiast Kevin Callan -- a.k.a. The Happy Camper. Joining Matt Harris on CFRA Live is best-selling author and canoe enthusiast Kevin Callan -- a.k.a. The Happy Camper.