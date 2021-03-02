Ottawa At Work - Dr. Doug Manuel "Is Ottawa heading in the wrong direction with Covid?"

National panel advises provinces not to use AstraZeneca vaccine on seniors. - PLUS - Has wastewater tracking told us anything about whether the trend in Ottawa is heading in the right (or wrong) direction? GUEST: Dr. Doug Manuel, Senior Scientist with the Ottawa Hospital, he also sits on the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA