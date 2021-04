Ottawa At Work - Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng "Will this new stay-at-home order be the right medicine for Ottawa?"

Will this new stay-at-home order be the right medicine for Ottawa? - PLUS - what do experts say when Doug Ford seems surprised by how this third wave has been going? GUEST: Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, an intensive and palliative care physician at the Ottawa and Montfort hospitals