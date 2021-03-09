Ottawa At Work - Dr. Michael Warner Interview "Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks?"

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks in U.S., CDC says - PLUS - Proof of pre-existing illness not required for COVID-19 shot, Ontario health minister says (Tweet from Dr. Warner: Phase 2 vaccination will be a free for all. Proof not required for pre-existing medical conditions. Queue jumping will occur. Even within protocol an 18 yr old with mild asthma is the same priority as 55 yr old on home oxygen for emphysema. Both have “respiratory disease.”) GUEST: Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital