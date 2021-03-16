iHeartRadio
Ottawa At Work - Dr. Omar Khan "Why is AstraZenca know approved for Seniors?"

    Ottawa At Work - Dr. Omar Khan "Why is AstraZenca know approved for Seniors?"


    Given that Canada has multiple vaccines available, can we start doing things like at-home vaccinations, and letting them be given by family doctors? - PLUS - why is the AstraZeneca vaccine now okay to give to people over 65? Guest:Dr. Omar Khan, a professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Toronto   Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA

