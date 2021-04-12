iHeartRadio
Ottawa At Work - Dr. Paul Roumeliotis Interview "Doctors warn of possible fourth wave?"

    Doctor warns of the possible fourth wave if Ontario reopens too soon after the third. - PLUS - Will the rate of vaccinations in our area start to slow down, or can we keep this up?  GUEST: Dr. Paul Roumeliotis - Medical Officer of Health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and Chair of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health 

