Ottawa At Work - Dr. Paul Roumeliotis Interview "Doctors warn of possible fourth wave?" "

Doctor warns of the possible fourth wave if Ontario reopens too soon after the third. - PLUS - Will the rate of vaccinations in our area start to slow down, or can we keep this up? GUEST: Dr. Paul Roumeliotis - Medical Officer of Health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and Chair of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health