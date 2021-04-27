iHeartRadio
Ottawa At Work - Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti Interview "Spreading the disease while fully vaccinated is possible but not likely?"

    How long does it take for the COVID-19 vaccines to become effective?   GUEST: Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, Infectious diseases specialist at Trillium Health Partners    Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA

