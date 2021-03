Ottawa At Work - Dr. Vera Etches Interview "Orange Zone for another week in Ottawa?"

It's been a year of COVID-19 in Ottawa. How do we feel about the way we handled the pandemic, and what can we expect in the near future? GUEST: Dr. Vera Etches, Medical Officer of Health for Ottawa Public Health