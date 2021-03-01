Ottawa At Work - Dr. Vivan Stamatopoulos Interview "Ontario's LTC minister was aware of the dangers before the pandemic?"

Ontario’s long-term care minister was aware of the dangers the novel coronavirus posed to the sector long before it was declared a global pandemic GUEST: Dr. Vivian Stamatopoulos, an associate professor at Ontario Tech University and an advocate for long-term care residents. Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA