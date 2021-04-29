Ottawa At Work - Mayor Jim Watson Interview "Ottawa Councilors want to allow golf?"

Ottawa councilors join call to reopen outdoor sports amenities in Ontario - PLUS Council approves limiting short-term rentals to primary homes, capping overnighters at 10 people - PLUS - City cracking down on gyms flouting public health rules GUEST: Mayor Jim Watson Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA