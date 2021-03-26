Ottawa At Work - Michael Hurley Interview "Some health care workers don't want to get vaccinated, so they shouldn't receive sick pay?"

One group that was really hoping to get a boost but now feels forgotten in Ontario's budget: Personal support workers. GUEST: Michael Hurley, president of CUPE's Ontario Council of Hospital Unions