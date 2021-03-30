Ottawa At Work - Michael Wood Interview "How are business going to handle ANOTHER lockdown?"

Is another lockdown on the way, and can small business owners survive a strict “circuit breaker” lockdown like what BC is doing for 3 weeks? GUEST: Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA