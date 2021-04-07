Ottawa At Work - Moshe Lander Interview "Should the Tokyo Olympics be canceled again?"

Should the Tokyo Olympics be canceled because of COVID? - Just this week the Tokyo Olympics had to call off a water polo test event, and it’s not the first canceled event. GUEST: Moshe Lander, an economist with Concordia University who specializes in studying the economics of professional sports Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA