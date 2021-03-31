Ottawa At Work - Police Chief Peter Sloly Interview "How how the pandemic affected your goals as Ottawa Police Chief?"
-
Ottawa At Work - Police Chief Peter Sloly Interview "How how the pandemic affected your goals as Ottawa Police Chief?"
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has been Police Chief for 18 months, has he made the changes he was planning on making? How has the pandemic affected the beginning of his term? Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA