Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Monday April 5, 2021
Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Monday, April 5, 2021 features interviews from these guests;
CFRA’s Chris Holski and CTV’s John Crupi
Jason Bradshaw, a science educator and secondary school teacher with the Peel District School Board
Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital
Former NDP Leader and CTV Political expert Tom Mulcair
Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa
Scott Miller, General Manager with Hulse, Playfair & McGarry funeral homes here in Ottawa
Ian Mendes, reporter for The Athletic
NBC News Radio correspondent Michael Bower
Dan Riskin, CTV Science and technology specialist
