Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Monday April 5, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Monday, April 5, 2021 features interviews from these guests; CFRA’s Chris Holski and CTV’s John Crupi Jason Bradshaw, a science educator and secondary school teacher with the Peel District School Board Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital Former NDP Leader and CTV Political expert Tom Mulcair Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa Scott Miller, General Manager with Hulse, Playfair & McGarry funeral homes here in Ottawa Ian Mendes, reporter for The Athletic NBC News Radio correspondent Michael Bower Dan Riskin, CTV Science and technology specialist Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA