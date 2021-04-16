Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday April 16th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday April 16th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and medical writer with a degree in epidemiology Raywat Deonandan, an Epidemiologist and Science Communicator at the University of Ottawa Patti Taggart, owner of Tag Along Toys, an independent local toy store in Ottawa South Former NDP Leader and CTV Political expert Tom Mulcair Omar Khan, a professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Toronto Tony Chapman, marketing and branding expert, and host of Chatter That Matters every Friday at noon here on CFRA 580 Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA