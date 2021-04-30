Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday April 30th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday April 30th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Chris Holski and John Crupi Lawyer Ari Goldkind Former NDP Leader and CTV Political expert Tom Mulcair Frank Napolitano, Mortgage Agent and host of “Open House - The Real Estate and Mortgage Show” Raywat Deonandan, an Epidemiologist and Science Communicator at the University of Ottawa Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa Tony Chapman, marketing and branding expert and host of Chatter That Matters every Friday at noon here on CFRA 580 Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA