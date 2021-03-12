Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday March 12th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday, March 12th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; CFRA’s Chris Holski - and - Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa Raywat Deonandan, an Epidemiologist and Science Communicator at the University of Ottawa NBC NEWS RADIO Correspondent Michael Bower Mitch Shulman, Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal Kelly MacKenzie, Executive Director of Silent Voice Canada, a charity that offers services in ASL for members of the deaf community Tony Chapman, marketing and branding expert and host of Chatter That Matters every Friday at noon here on CFRA 580 Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader, now CTV political analyst Bren Walker, Vengeance Van's owner Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA