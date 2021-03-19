Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday March 19th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday March 19th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; CFRA’s Chris Holski - and - Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa Steve Schwan– Owner Buster’s Bar and Grill Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson Anthony Koch, Principal at AK Consulting and former surrogate for Erin O’Toole NBC News Radio National Correspondent Rory O'Neill Alain d’Entremont, Senior Manager, Visitor Services and Recreational Programs / Gatineau Park Rebecca Officer, Vice-President of Human Resources for Bruyère Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA