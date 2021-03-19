Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday March 19th, 2021
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday March 19th, 2021 features interviews from these guests;
CFRA’s Chris Holski - and - Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa
Steve Schwan– Owner Buster’s Bar and Grill
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson
Anthony Koch, Principal at AK Consulting and former surrogate for Erin O’Toole
NBC News Radio National Correspondent Rory O'Neill
Alain d’Entremont, Senior Manager, Visitor Services and Recreational Programs / Gatineau Park
Rebecca Officer, Vice-President of Human Resources for Bruyère
