Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday March 26th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday March 26th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Ian Lee is with the Carleton University Sprott School of Business Michael Hurley, president of CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions CFRA’s Chris Holski - and - Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Mitch Shulman, Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal Jose Bray, the owner of Joe Mamma Cycles in the Glebe CTV News Anchor Graham Richardson Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA