Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday March 26th, 2021
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday March 26th, 2021 features interviews from these guests;
Ian Lee is with the Carleton University Sprott School of Business
Michael Hurley, president of CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions
CFRA’s Chris Holski - and - Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa
Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit
Mitch Shulman, Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal
Jose Bray, the owner of Joe Mamma Cycles in the Glebe
CTV News Anchor Graham Richardson
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA